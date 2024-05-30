What Can Drake Maye Offer Patriots In Rookie Campaign?

The New England Patriots entered the offseason with a three-step quarterback plan. They enacted all three pieces to the plan.

They traded Mac Jones. They signed a veteran signal-caller in Jacoby Brissett. Finally, they drafted a first-round quarterback for the future in Drake Maye.

Maye will be at the center of focus with each offseason practice as the North Carolina product enters his rookie season, recently signing his rookie deal and continuing to gain experience and knowledge as a relatively young first-year player in the NFL.

NESN’s George Balekji, Travis Thomas and Keagan Stiefel discussed what Maye can offer the Patriots in 2024.

You can watch the latest episode of “Foxboro Rush” above or here.