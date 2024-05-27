Jaylen Brown was a popular topic of conversation leading up to Eastern Conference finals Game 4, but not because of the Celtics’ hopes of reaching the NBA Finals.

Stephen A. Smith irked Brown when he revealed a sentiment from an “NBA source,” who argued the Boston star isn’t very marketable due to his “I’m better than you attitude.” The clip from last Friday’s “First Take” gained a ton of internet traction, enough to draw a social media reaction from Brown himself.

Kendrick Perkins, who was on the ESPN airwaves when Smith cited the source, had a problem with how the situation snowballed.

“See the thing hate about Clips… is that @stephenasmith @RealJayWilliams and myself went on to praise Jaylen Brown about his leadership and especially the role he plays in the Black Community,” Perkins posted to X on Sunday.

Smith provided a similar complaint when he responded to Brown’s callout. Although the popular personality didn’t reveal his source as Brown requested, he pointed out how he disagreed with the take on the three-time All-Star’s marketability and stressed his admiration for Brown in the same segment.

Time will tell if Brown maintains any sort of grudge toward Smith. But one has to imagine nearly all of the eighth-year pro’s focus Monday was fixated on helping the C’s try to win the East.