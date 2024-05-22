The Celtics kicked off the Eastern Conference finals with a win Tuesday night, but no one on Boston’s roster brimmed with joy after Game 1.

Joe Mazzulla’s team was fortunate to earn a victory in the series opener at TD Garden. Earn might not even be an apt description, as it took a borderline impressive late-game collapse from the Pacers to force overtime. The extra frame wasn’t very pretty either, but the Celtics did enough to earn a 133-128 triumph.

Boston wouldn’t have had a chance to win it in OT had it not been for Jaylen Brown. The Celtics were down to their last breath with 10 seconds to go in the fourth, and Brown managed to force an Indiana turnover and knock down a game-tying 3-pointer in that short span. But despite those heroic efforts, the three-time All-Star was noticeably unsatisfied after the game.

Brown was asked why he didn’t seem happy after Boston’s fourth straight contest.

“Would you be? We almost dropped a game on our home floor,” Brown said, per NBA reporter Keith Smith. “We need to come out and be better in Game 2.”

Tuesday’s game carried out a theme for the Celtics, who received a wake-up call early in each of their last two series. But unlike those underwhelming outings, Boston still managed to win its first go-around with Indiana. That could spell very bad news for the Pacers, who might have to deal with a juggernaut for the rest of the best-of-seven set.

The Celtics will try to protect homecourt again Thursday night when they host Game 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.