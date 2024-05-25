William Contreras Had Unique Experience With Red Sox Fans

There’s nothing quite like watching a Red Sox game from the Green Monster, and a pair of fans Friday night received a memorable experience.

William Contreras hit a two-run home run in the Milwaukee Brewers’ win over Boston at Fenway Park. The moonshot off Kutter Crawford went right toward the Green Monster with an exit velocity of 111.8 mph. Luckily, a fan wasn’t on the receiving end of the ball, but a popcorn bucket was.

The fans were seen on the AppleTV+ broadcast in disbelief over what happened and perhaps thinking what could have happened if it hit them. But it wasn’t a complete damper on their night. During her postgame interview, Tricia Whitaker showed Contreras the scuff his home run ball made on the bucket. The Brewers star signed his autograph on the scuff on handed it to the fans, who thanked him and gave him his props for the dinger.

It’s a beautiful moment,” Contreras told Whitaker on the AppleTV+ broadcast via a translator. “It’s a beautiful moment for me. It’s a beautiful moment for them that they’re not going to forget. It’s a great one to experience together.”

After his interview, Contreras took a picture with the fans to cap off an unforgettable moment for them.