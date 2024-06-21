Alex Cora Hopes Celtics Championship ‘Contagious’ For Red Sox

Alex Cora has won two World Series championships with the Boston Red Sox.

The first came as a player in 2007 and the second in 2018, his first season as Red Sox manager. Cora said winning championships in the city of Boston is really something special over the past 20-25 years.

“It’s been great. Obviously, (2007) being a player meant a lot,” Cora said. “(2018), that was amazing. There’s something special about this city that makes it special, man. … It’s 24-7. … The best city in sports and the passion that (the fans) show on a daily basis, we appreciate that.”

Cora recalled watching the 2018 Red Sox championship video and hearing “Sweet Caroline” when he joined Tom Caron and Alex Spier on the most recent episode of NESN’s “310 to Left” podcast.

With the Celtics capturing their 18th NBA title in franchise history, Cora said he was looking forward to watching Boston celebrate another championship with the Duck Boat parade on Friday.

“Looking forward to seeing the videos for the parade,” he said. “Hopefully, it gets contagious, and we (the Red Sox) can do our thing.”

You can watch the clip in the YouTube video embedded above.