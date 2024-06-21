Alex Cora has won two World Series championships with the Boston Red Sox.

The first came as a player in 2007 and the second in 2018, his first season as Red Sox manager. Cora said winning championships in the city of Boston is really something special over the past 20-25 years.

“It’s been great. Obviously, (2007) being a player meant a lot,” Cora said. “(2018), that was amazing. There’s something special about this city that makes it special, man. … It’s 24-7. … The best city in sports and the passion that (the fans) show on a daily basis, we appreciate that.”

Cora recalled watching the 2018 Red Sox championship video and hearing “Sweet Caroline” when he joined Tom Caron and Alex Spier on the most recent episode of NESN’s “310 to Left” podcast.

Story continues below advertisement

With the Celtics capturing their 18th NBA title in franchise history, Cora said he was looking forward to watching Boston celebrate another championship with the Duck Boat parade on Friday.

“Looking forward to seeing the videos for the parade,” he said. “Hopefully, it gets contagious, and we (the Red Sox) can do our thing.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

You can watch the clip in the YouTube video embedded above.

More Red Sox:

Alex Cora Hopes Celtics Championship ‘Contagious’ For Red Sox

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images