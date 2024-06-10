Derrick White has made multiple key plays for the Celtics throughout the postseason, but the 29-year-old always remains humble no matter the moment.

Boston on Sunday earned a 105-98 win over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. Luka Doncic kept Dallas within distance in the fourth quarter, but Jrue Holiday helped close out the matchup.

White also came through with a clutch block on P.J. Washington with 50.1 seconds left in the game. Those kinds of plays are why the Celtics guard has made two All-Defensive teams, but he kept a grounded mindset after the game.

“That’s why I got dunked on earlier,” White told reporters, per NBA video. “But it’s part of the game. I think not being afraid to get dunked on allows me to get some (blocks) other people probably wouldn’t have gotten. I’m just trying to make a play, just believing in my abilities and what I can do.”

White referred to Derrick Lively dunking on him in the third quarter when the Mavericks were making their run. There certainly is a high-risk, high-reward strategy with the seventh-year guard’s shot-blocking, but he often finds the right timing in key moments.

That defense will be relied upon again as the Celtics look to take a 3-0 series lead over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

