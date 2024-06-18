It was a banner night for the Boston Celtics, and it was a banner night for play-by-play voice Sean Grande.
Grande, who was on the call for 98.5 The Sports Hub, encapsulated the moment just as Boston stormed the floor after its Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
“Individually, they weren’t perfect for the last eight months,” Grande said, “but collectively they were. And the result is one of the most immaculate seasons of all-time.
“… The 2024 Boston Celtics are one of the greatest teams in NBA history. They were told they had to win. There’s only one thing you can do when expectations are that high — meet them. And there’s only one way to stop being haunted by the ghosts and the legends and the champions inside this building — join them. Together they have, and together they stand alone.”
Grande also made reference to the green and white confetti pouring down on those at TD Garden.
You can listen to the full call here:
The Celtics defeated the Mavericks in five games and concluded the postseason 16-3 en route to an 80-21 overall record this season.
Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images