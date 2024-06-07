Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla’s Brother Receives New Role With Jazz

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s younger brother took the next step in his own NBA journey.

The Utah Jazz on Friday announced multiple staff updates within their coaching staff and basketball operations department ahead of the 2024-25 season. One of those updates was that Justin Mazzulla, who served as assistant coach and video coordinator for the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s G League affiliate, will be moving to the Jazz video room as an assistant video coordinator.

Mazzulla was a graduate assistant at Rhode Island and played five collegiate seasons at George Washington and Vermont.

Another staff update included Katie Benzan. The Wellesley, Mass. native and former WNBA player will serve as Stars assistant general manager and coordinator of pro scouting.

Story continues below advertisement

For Mazzulla, after following a similar path to his brother as an assistant coach for a G League club, he’ll move to the NBA ranks where he’ll work more closely with former Celtics assistant and Jazz head coach Will Hardy and his staff.

Utah CEO Danny Ainge admitted he wanted to bring Joe Mazzulla along with him when he joined the Jazz, but he’ll have Justin Mazzulla in the NBA operations as he continues his rise up the ranks.