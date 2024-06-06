The NBA would like for you to believe that Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET.

It won’t.

Game 1 will actually start at a much more ridiculous 8:37 p.m.

Why do the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks need seven more minutes to prepare? We don’t know. It could have something to do with the pregame festivities. The NBA likely will make a killing in the advertising space it opens up. It could be a gigantic ploy to make sure everyone is sleepy as they get ready for work Friday morning.

We just don’t want the NBA to continue pulling your leg.

If you’re worried about timing Thursday night, just know you have seven more minutes to sit in traffic, entertain your children and eat your dinner.

You can also read up on NESN’s preview content for the NBA Finals, where we’ve touched on key storylines for both the Celtics and Mavericks as they try to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy.