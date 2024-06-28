Celtics Scheduled To Meet Lakers, Bronny James in Summer League

The Boston Celtics won’t have to wait very long to get their first look at Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James.

The NBA released its full 2024 Summer League schedule Friday, revealing when James will take the court for his first four games (kind of) in a Lakers uniform. The C’s are early on the list, getting a primetime spot out in Las Vegas.

Celtics Schedule (2024 Summer League)

July 13: Celtics vs. Heat, 6:30 p.m. ET

July 15: Celtics vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

July 17: Celtics vs. Hornets, 5:30 p.m. ET

July 19: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ET

It’s fairly unusual for the No. 55 pick to get so much attention, but that comes with the territory of being LeBron James’ kid.

JJ Redick won’t be coaching just yet, but it will be an early look at how the Lakers intend on playing basketball and utilizing the 19-year-old during his tenure. LeBron likely will make an appearance as well, with C’s rookies Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson having an opportunity to play against one of the all-time greatest on July 15.

Bronny, despite many detractors believing he wasn’t worthy of being drafted, will look to kickstart a successful NBA career out in Nevada.