“Good Morning Football” will undergo big changes this year, and a former New England Patriots defensive back won’t be part of the new-look NFL Media program.

Jason McCourty will leave “Good Morning Football” due to the show moving from New York to Los Angeles, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand on Wednesday.

The show has been on hiatus since March and will relaunch in August. Host Jamie Erdahl already confirmed her move with the program to Los Angeles. Kyle Brandt won’t move to LA, but he’ll remain on in a hybrid role in the show’s New York studio. Peter Schrager’s status with the show is to be determined.

“Good Morning Football” moved to LA because the NFL didn’t want to pay rent to the New York regional sports network SNY, which had rented space to the NFL, per Marchand. The NFL owns its Los Angeles studio.

Story continues below advertisement

McCourty joined “GMFB” after Nate Burleson left in 2021 and was one of the hosts for two years. The Super Bowl LIII champion and his family live in New Jersey near his mother and brother Devin McCourty, who works for NBC.

Manti Te’o and Akbar Gbajabiamila are two names considered to replace Jason McCourty, according to Marchand.

NFL Media’s changes come amid layoffs of multiple on-screen and behind-the-scenes employees.