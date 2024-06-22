How Boston Dentist Fixed Derrick White’s Tooth After Celtics’ Title

Derrick White bought, or in this case bit, into the concept of sacrifice alongside his Boston Celtics teammates to capture Banner 18 and win the 2024 NBA Finals.
White put everything on the line in the clinching Game 5 at TD Garden, chipping his tooth while diving for a loose ball on the court. That dental damage didn’t sway his excitement of becoming a champion, though it did give the Celtics guard an errand to run before Friday’s parade.
Prior to the celebration through the streets in the Duck Boats, White stopped by Boston Dental to repair his championship smile. The office shared a behind-the-scenes look of the work for the Celtics guard.
White thanked the office by signing a jersey and a basketball after the repair. The third-year Celtic got to the parade on Friday with a good-as-new smile.
Every championship team finishes off a title with some unforgettable stories. The Celtics certainly have an unorthodox one to share after White’s dental dilemma.
Featured image via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images