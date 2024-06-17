With the Celtics up 3-1 against the Dallas Mavericks, there’s been plenty of talk about which Boston player might take home the Bill Russell Trophy awarded to the NBA Finals MVP.

While Jayson Tatum has been a difference-maker for Boston, Jaylen Brown also has been crucial. Brown’s performances have him as the betting favorite to claim the MVP.

Tatum, however, cares more about winning the title.

“It’s important, but it’s not the main thing,” Tatum told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “Isiah Thomas didn’t win Finals MVP every time. Tim Duncan didn’t win Finals MVP every time. Larry Bird. Steph Curry only has one. Kobe won two out of five championships. As a competitor, you want to win and accomplish everything in front of you, absolutely. But I would not be the slightest bit sad that I didn’t win Finals MVP. I would be ecstatic just to win the Finals.”

Tatum and Brown have been vocal in supporting one another in the past, and the MVP talks have not affected their performance on the court.

Tatum scored 15 points with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Friday’s loss. Brown had 10 points, one rebound and two assists.

The Celtics will try to close out the Mavericks with Game 5 at TD Garden on Monday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.