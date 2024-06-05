It’s nearly impossible to enjoy a televised sporting event these days and not be bombarded with advertisements from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM or ESPN Bet.

Is that a problem?

NESN analyzed that topic on the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast Wednesday morning. George Balekji and Adam Pellerin discussed Tucupita Marcano’s lifetime ban from MLB, as well as how things need to evolve.

“It’s interesting to see how this is playing out in all the major sports,” Pellerin said. “With that said, to this level — this is just egregious, right? This is brazen, what this individual is accused of doing. It’s an appropriate punishment for an egregious crime, really.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marcano will never suit up for a professional baseball game again, which is what happens when you threaten the integrity of the game (and Major League Baseball’s pockets).

You can check out the full “Boston Has Entered The Chat” segment in the YouTube video embedded above.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More:

Studs, Duds After Patriots’ Open-To-Media OTA Practices Conclude

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images