It’s nearly impossible to enjoy a televised sporting event these days and not be bombarded with advertisements from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM or ESPN Bet.

Is that a problem?

NESN analyzed that topic on the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast Wednesday morning. George Balekji and Adam Pellerin discussed Tucupita Marcano’s lifetime ban from MLB, as well as how things need to evolve.

“It’s interesting to see how this is playing out in all the major sports,” Pellerin said. “With that said, to this level — this is just egregious, right? This is brazen, what this individual is accused of doing. It’s an appropriate punishment for an egregious crime, really.”

Marcano will never suit up for a professional baseball game again, which is what happens when you threaten the integrity of the game (and Major League Baseball’s pockets).

