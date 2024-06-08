Kyrie Irving seemed to throw fuel on the fire when he gave a relatively tame review of the TD Garden crowd following Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

If you’re unaware, Celtics fans can be a bit touchy.

Irving’s words immediately brought up thoughts of an increasingly passionate crowd for Game 2 on Sunday, despite there already being plenty of hostility in Game 1.

If that wasn’t enough, though, perhaps Jaylen Brown got the job done.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought the crowd was good; I think we can be a little bit better, so I expect us to be even louder Sunday,” Brown said Saturday, per league-provided video. “We’re going to need our fans to be hype. It’s not just team versus team, it’s crowd versus crowd, it’s gas station versus gas station, supermarket versus supermarket. It’s the whole city versus the whole city, so we need everybody.”

Dallas has a couple of Buc-ee’s gas stations, but although they might have the upper hand in that department, Stop & Shop blows H-E-B out of the water in the supermarket department.

The Celtics will look to take a 2-0 series lead Sunday, tipping things off with the Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.