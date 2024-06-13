Joel Embiid never is afraid to speak his mind on social media, and the Philadelphia 76ers star caught the ire of Celtics fans after Game 3.

Boston took a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals after a 106-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. The conversation after Game 3 focused on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown stepping up when needed and Luka Doncic’s gripes with the referees.

However, Embiid chose to highlight Jrue Holiday when he passively referenced the C’s.

“Did the bucks give them the championship?” Embiid posted on X on Wednesday night.

Did the bucks give them the championship? — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2024

Indeed, Holiday was one of the key differences for Boston during its dominant playoff run. It’s forced fans to question why Milwaukee made the trade to get rid of Holiday in the first place.

Despite that, NBA fans found it laughable Embiid of all people would make that argument. His injury certainly played a factor in giving the Celtics an easier path to the Finals. Yet, he didn’t mention himself at all. And fans couldn’t help but mention the Sixers’ fruitless efforts even to make it to the conference finals.

It certainly wasn’t a banner night for Embiid after Game 3 of the NBA Finals.