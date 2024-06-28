Linus Ullmark Admits This Caused Him Anguish During Bruins Season

Linus Ullmark was at the epicenter of several rumors at the NHL trade deadline in March.

The Bruins opted not to trade Ullmark at the deadline but ultimately pulled the trigger on Monday night and dealt him to the Ottawa Senators.

Ullmark opened up about the process when he joined the “What Chaos!” podcast on Thursday.

“The offseason was easier, a lot easier,” Ullmark told DJ Bean and Pete Blackburn. “But it also comes down to that this was, during the season, my first time being on the trade block. So, I didn’t know what to do with all my emotions or how to handle it. Even though I spoke openly (about it), there were so many things and so many uncertainties that I just couldn’t control, and you just want to have a clear-cut answer.”

The 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner said that once he saw all the rumors floating around during the season, he just wanted the Bruins to tell him if he was staying or would be finishing the season with another team.

“Living in the unknown was tough,” he said. “Then you’re looking at the schedule, and I remember because I realized, ‘This is probably my last game of the season as a Boston Bruin if I get traded right before the deadline.’ The feelings and emotions that I felt during those times as well were tough because I wanted to win, and I wanted to leave as a winner from the Boston Bruins.”

Ullmark’s last game donning the Spoked-B before the trade deadline was a 2-1 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 5.

“I just remember how utterly sad I was in my home afterward,” Ullmark recalled. “(Expletive). Sorry for my anguish, but I was just so devastated that I didn’t get to win my final game as a Bruin.

“Then I had the opportunity to stay throughout the season and get to be in the playoffs so I was very happy at that point. It felt like sunshine and rainbows once again when the trade deadline was over.”

The 30-year-old netminder finished the regular season with an overall record of 22-10-7 while posting a .915 save percentage and a 2.57 goals-against average. His final game for the Black and Gold was when he came in relief for Jeremy Swayman in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs.