Linus Ullmark Sends Heartfelt Goodbye To Bruins Teammates, Fans

Boston Bruins fans have been listening to the NHL rumor mill since before the trade deadline last March.

On Monday, all the speculation became a reality when the B’s announced they had in fact split up the goalie tandem and traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Sentators.

Ullmark sent a heartfelt message to his Bruins teammates, coaches, fans and more with a post on his Instagram account.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

To all the wonderful teammates, coaches, trainers, workers, chefs, management, the bull gang, and most of all, you Bruins fans. The memories I’ve accumulated during my stay in Boston are too many to count and I will always cherish the friendships and bonds you’ve helped create.

You guys will always have a special place in my heart, and in my family’s heart.

A couple of highlights:

— Hearing “Sweet Caroline” being sung by all the fans during the Winter Classic at Fenway.

— Bergys 1000+ point and Marchys 1000th game.

— Pasta hitting 60+ goals.

— Christmas toy shopping for Childrens’s Hospital (to name one of them)

— Halloween dress up combined with Hospital visits.

— “Swaynta”

— Celebrating 100 years of Bruins hockey.

Onwards toward new adventures in hockey and in life.

Sincerely,

Linus Ullmark

The post featured highlights of Ullmarks’ tenure in Boston, including clips of of his family and winning the Vezina.

No doubt Bruins fans will be circling the dates Boston will play the Senators in the 2024-25 season at TD Garden so they can shower Ullmark with the same love he bestowed on them during his three years donning the Spoked-B. The fans could also possibly get a goalie hug at center ice before puck drop.