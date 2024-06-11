Luka Doncic Reportedly Receiving ‘Pain-Killing’ Shots During NBA Finals

Luka Doncic’s health has become a primary topic of conversation during the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks have been able to keep him on the court, but multiple ailments seem to have become too much to bare over the course of the series. Doncic looks like he’s doing a late-career Larry Bird impression whenever he isn’t on the court, and even was listed as questionable entering Game 2.

Doncic insists he’s fine, though.

“I feel good,” Doncic said Tuesday, per league-provided video. “I don’t want to give any more details, but I feel good.”

ESPN would beg to differ.

“Luka Doncic received a pain-killing injection before Game 2 to numb the area of his thoracic contusion, sources tell Malika Andrews and me,” Tim McMahon posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. “The expectation is that Doncic will get another shot before Game 3.”

Doncic hasn’t seen his numbers take a dip, though, recording a triple-double in Game 2. It remains to be seen whether he’ll play in Game 3.