Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk could not have drawn it up any better.

Back in 2013, Tatum and Tkachuk both entered Chaminade College Preparatory School in the St. Louis area with dreams of being an NBA and NHL star, respectively. Not only did the former classmates storm onto the scenes in their respective leagues, but they also ended up earning career-defining triumphs exactly one week apart.

Tatum claimed his first NBA championship June 17 when the Boston Celtics ousted the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals. The following Monday, Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers fended off Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to earn hockey’s ultimate prize.

Shortly after his first meeting with Lord Stanley, Tkachuk shouted out Tatum and their peers back home.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hey, two champs from St. Louis,” Tkachuk told the “What Chaos!” show. “Are you kidding me right now? Are you kidding me? Chaminade, everybody there — all the teachers, classmates — you should all be very proud. We’re champs, baby.”

Tkachuk might be one of the few fans Tatum has in the South Florida area. The five-time All-Star has largely tormented Heat fans since he joined the Celtics, and he even took a dig at Miami before Boston’s victory parade last Friday.

Tatum and Tkachuk both are in line for enjoyable summers, but it won’t be long until both St. Louis natives start putting in work to try and defend their respective titles.