NBA Peels Back Curtain On Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Game 3 Moment

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shared a special on-court moment after the final buzzer sounded in Boston’s Game 3 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

But that moment wasn’t just for them since Tatum was mic’d up for the NBA Finals contest.

The NBA peeled back the curtain on the exchange between Tatum and Brown as the two running mates gave each other words of encouragement.

“I love you bro,” Brown said. “We right there. We’re right there, we’re right there.”

“Way to play,” Tatum said.

Tatum and Brown were critical to Boston’s Game 3 win. Tatum scored a team-high 31 points while Brown was right behind with 30.

Tatum and Brown’s relationship has been under scrutiny ever since they became teammates when the Celtics drafted Tatum No. 3 overall in 2017. At one point, there was talk that they might need to be split up for Boston to get to the mountaintop.

But the duo has proved their doubters wrong while fostering a brotherhood over the years that has been on display for all to see on the elevated Finals stage.

“You spend so much time and you go through so many things, the ups, the downs, the highs and the lows, and it creates that,” Brown told reporters Thursday, per league-provided transcript. “Those memories are memories that we’re going to forever have together. So those are things that you’re always going to carry with you.

“To be able to be in this moment, to potentially seal our first championship, I think that’s awesome.”