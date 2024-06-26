The New York Knicks’ blockbuster deal for Mikal Bridges wasn’t the only big move in the NBA on Tuesday night.

Less than 15 minutes after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of Bridges’ jump from Brooklyn to Manhattan, the trusted NBA insider revealed another trade involving the Nets.

“Brooklyn has a deal with Houston to return the Nets’ 2026 first-round pick for a 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski posted to X. “Rockets also acquire 2025 right to swap Houston/OKC first for 2025 Suns first-round pick.”

First-round picks always are sought-after assets, but the Rockets might have specifically targeted a Suns selection. According to Wojnarowski, Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant, and such a deal conceivably would be easier to executive if the Rockets can include an asset the Suns relinquished when they acquired Durant from the Nets in February of last year.

That said, Phoenix reportedly isn’t currently looking to move Durant and Houston will use its new picks to “be aggressive” in pursuit of other transactions, per Wojnarowski. But things can quickly change in the NBA, and the Rockets would be sufficiently armed to pull off a KD trade if the Suns make the legendary forward available.

In the meantime, the league will turn its attention to the 2024 draft, which will take place Wednesday and Thursday.