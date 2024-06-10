Patriots Attendance: Matthew Judon Returns For Day 1 Of Minicamp

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their first mandatory minicamp practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday.

Matthew Judon, who did not attend any of the previous organized team activities, was among those back on the field.

“Excited to be out here,” Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said before practice. “Excited to have all the guys in the building.”

While Mayo said the Patriots had “full attendance,” there were a few missing from the practice field. The absences included a few players known to be recovering from injury.

Here’s the full absence list:

LB Sione Takitaki

LB Jahlani Tavai

OLB Josh Uche

OL Jake Andrews

OL Cole Strange

WR Kendrick Bourne

Davon Godchaux appeared to be limited, as well.

“I feel good about it,” Mayo said of the attendance. “I would say we’ve had good attendance really throughout the whole spring.”

The Patriots are scheduled to hold minicamp again Wednesday morning, ahead of the Tom Brady jersey retirement ceremony.

Follow along with NESN.com for Patriots minicamp coverage.