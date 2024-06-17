All signs point to an impactful second-year leap for New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, impressed during New England’s organized team activities and minicamp earlier this month.

“He has every attribute that you want in a corner,” Jonathan Jones told reporters at Gillette Stadium last week. “He’s just continuing to build just his mental game. Physically he’s what you want in a corner. He’s just gonna continue developing. He’s gonna be one of the best players in the game.”

Gonzalez is back on the field after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023. The Oregon product, who was in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year before his injury, played just four games.

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, co-hosts Travis Thomas and George Balekji shared their own hopes for Gonzalez entering his sophomore campaign.

“You need people like Christian Gonzalez to step up and embrace being a leader because he’s also one of their best players,” Balekji said. “That has to go hand-in-hand.”

You can check out the conversation in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.

