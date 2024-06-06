Patriots Rumors: Wide Receiver Signs After Funny Roster Shuffle

The New England Patriots are signing wide receiver JaQuae Jackson, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, concluding a funny series of roster moves between them and the Atlanta Falcons.

It all probably could have been avoided with a phone call, but where’s the fun in that?

New England kickstarted the chain of events Monday, releasing offensive lineman Andrew Stueber. Atlanta must have liked something in the versatile lineman, claiming him on waivers and making room by waiving Jackson. Where does Jackson end up? One Patriot Place, of course!

It’s one of those funny coincidences that happens during the summer, as no one is really all that interested in one-for-one player swaps — especially when neither has played a snap in the NFL.

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson joins a rather large receiver group with the Patriots, adding some size to the unit (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) and possessing the ability to play in multiple spots. He originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, where he spent one season after playing at Division-II California University of Pennsylvania from 2018-2022.

It’s unlikely Jackson makes much of an impact with the Patriots, but crazier things have happened.