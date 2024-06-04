Red Sox Play Tribute Video In Chris Sale’s Return To Fenway Park

Chris Sale made a surmountable impact on the Boston Red Sox across six seasons with the team.

Boston made sure to honor him when the southpaw returned to Fenway Park with the Atlanta Braves in town on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox aired a tribute video at Fenway Park after the first inning with fans acknowledging Sale, who tipped his cap from the third base dugout.

You can watch the full video below or here.

The @RedSox welcome 2018 World Series Champion Chris Sale back to Fenway Park. 👏 pic.twitter.com/R4fvt5LBI1 — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2024

Sale compiled a 46-30 record with a 3.27 ERA for the Red Sox after joining the staff before the 2017 season. During that span, Sale started two All-Star Games and helped Boston capture a World Series championship during the 2018 season.