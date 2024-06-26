The Red Sox look to rebound and win the series against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Boston lost to Toronto, 9-4, on Tuesday night after a rough outing from Brayan Bello. The loss snapped the Red Sox’s three-game losing streak, but Alex Cora’s side enters Wednesday winners of 11 of their last 13 games and a half game ahead in the American League wild card.

Tyler O’Neill and Ceddanne Rafaela get the night off for the series finale against the Blue Jays. Rob Refsnyder and David Hamilton start in their place, respectively. Hamilton will bat second, which pushes Enmanuel Valdez to seventh. Refsnyder will bat fifth ahead of Masataka Yoshida.

Kutter Crawford gets the nod on the mound opposite Yariel Rodríguez. Crawford’s last start was in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park last Friday. The right-hander gave up five runs off of as many hits and recorded seven strikeouts and two walks.

First pitch for Boston-Toronto is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (43-37)

Jarren Duran, CF

David Hamilton, SS

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (3-7, 3.59 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (36-43)

Yariel Rodríguez, RHP (0-2, 5.94 ERA)