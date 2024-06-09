Red Sox World Series Champions Find New Game With Savannah Bananas

BOSTON — Jonathan Papelbon, Mitch Moreland and Jonny Gomes all made their mark with the Boston Red Sox by winning World Series titles.

Those three players also returned to the field at Fenway Park on Saturday, this time to suit up with the Savannah Bananas. With wacky rules and a fan-first environment, the Red Sox champions embraced the fun that inspired the original love for baseball.

“I’m a huge fan of the game,” Gomes told NESN.com on Saturday. “… When you’ve got a sold-out crowd at Fenway and the opportunity to be in between the lines, I’m taking it 100% of the time. It’s just so great to see these guys and the smiles on their faces. … I just do it for fun, man. I really do. Now that the cleats are hung up, I do what I can as an ambassador for the game.”

“It’s been unbelievable,” Moreland told NESN.com. “These guys have a lot of fun, man. It’s been a really cool experience.”

For Papelbon in particular, he remains as thankful as ever to have found the Bananas. The former Red Sox closer retired after the 2016 season and fell out of love with the game for a period of time. Pitching in a cameo with the Bananas revived his passion for the sport. Now, joining them at Fenway Park only seemed right.

“For me to be a part of it, it’s all come full circle,” Papelbon told NESN.com. “For me, it helped me find my love for baseball again. I got back into the game with NESN and the Red Sox. It’s all come full circle for me. I think that as far as entertainment in the baseball industry, (the Bananas) have the No. 1 thing.”

Moreland, Papelbon and Gomes all joined in on the fun of Saturday night’s baseball spectacle at Fenway Park. The reunion added a new flavor of fun to their passion for the game while remembering the connection they all share as World Series champions with the Red Sox.

“We’re like a big family,” Papelbon added. “I’ve talked to Jonny and Mitch all day. We’re all one. We’re all here to celebrate the Red Sox. All former players playing in Fenway Park with the Savannah Bananas. I don’t think there’s a better matchup than with us three.”

“It kind of speaks volumes on what the Boston Red Sox have been able to accomplish the last 24 years,” Moreland shared. “Building a winning environment and a winning culture here. I’m happy to be a small part of that. Obviously, those guys too, being successful over the years. They’re kind of old friends.”

Saturday night at Fenway Park offered the union of new-school fun and championship nostalgia for baseball fans around Boston.