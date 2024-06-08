The Boston Red Sox continued a four-game series in Chicago with a 7-2 loss to the White Sox on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With the loss, Boston falls to 32-32 while Chicago improves to 16-48.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and Chicago started Friday’s game in sloppy fashion.

Story continues below advertisement

Both teams made an error and allowed an unearned run, headlined by Jarren Duran scoring on a wild throw as the White Sox appealed at first base. That led to the second run of the night for the Red Sox. From there, Chicago took the momentum of the night.

The White Sox scored four runs and knocked Cooper Criswell out of the game before the end of the fifth inning. Power showed up for Chicago on Friday night, led by back-to-back home runs from Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn against Boston’s Greg Weissert.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox left seven runners on base as the White Sox benefited from a solid start from their best arm in Garrett Crochet to even the series.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Duran dashed home on an unorthodox play for the second time this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Jarren Duran out here doing home-stealing Lizard King stuff. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/fIXvFQdFmv — NESN (@NESN) June 8, 2024

— Luis Robert smashed his fourth homer of the year for Chicago.

— Chicago’s Crochet struck out 10 Red Sox hitters in six innings.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and White Sox continue their series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.