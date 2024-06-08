Red Sox Wrap: White Sox’s Five-Run Inning Lifts Chicago Over Boston

The Boston Red Sox dropped their second straight game to the Chicago White Sox, 6-1, on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell a game below .500 to 32-33, while the White Sox improved to 17-48.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The White Sox exploded for five runs in the fifth inning off Brayan Bello to win just their second game since May 21.

Bello had allowed just three hits and one walk through the first four innings before allowing six hits and two walks in the fifth.

With the bases loaded, Gavin Sheets launched a 399-foot home run to right field to give Chicago the 5-1 lead.

The Red Sox couldn’t capitalize on the five walks Nick Nastrini surrendered in his sixth start of the season. Boston had only five hits with 13 strikeouts in the game and stranded nine base runners in the loss, including a bases-loaded situation in the ninth.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Sheets launched his first-career grand slam in the fifth inning off Bello. He finished 3-for-4 from the dish with four RBI.

— Bobby Dalbec scored the lone run for the Red Sox when he hit his first home run of the season off Nastrini. His knock was one of five hits by Boston in the loss.

— Chicago shortstop Paul DeJong hit his seventh home run of the season to extend the White Sox’s lead to 6-1.

