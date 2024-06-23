Jarren Duran has provided quite a bit to the Red Sox this season, including blazing speed, solid defense and timely hitting.

But they often say the best ability is availability, and the talented outfielder has been readily available to Boston in 2024.

Duran started all 77 Red Sox games heading into Sunday’s series finale in Cincinnati. The 27-year-old extended the streak Saturday when his late-game efforts helped the visitors earn a dramatic comeback win over the Reds. But before the matinee matchup, Alex Cora teased Duran with a fib about his status for the middle contest.

“I joked with him last night (Friday). I called him into the office and I say, ‘Hey, you’ve got an off day tomorrow,'” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “He’s like, ‘(Expletive) that.’ He knows it.”

Duran’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by Red Sox teammates and coaches, who routinely praise the fourth-year pro for everything he brings to the club. And Duran might end up being recognized by Major League Baseball at large, as his body of work is worthy of a spot in this year’s All-Star Game.

The sparkplug will try to keep it rolling Sunday afternoon when Boston goes for its fourth straight series win. NESN’s full coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.