It took nearly two decades for Al Horford to capture his first championship, finally finishing the job alongside his Boston Celtics teammates Monday at TD Garden.

He didn’t need as much time to decide he wanted another one.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck announced in an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday morning that Horford would be back for another season in Boston — looking to build on an already impressive career.

It’s been a long road for Horford, who was paramount in Boston’s rise to the mountain top.

Story continues below advertisement

He averaged 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the NBA Finals, starting all five contests after spending the majority of the regular season as a bench player. He was the Celtics’ top option behind the oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis, and proved to be invaluable as the 7-foot-4 big man struggled with injuries throughout the postseason.

Horford is scheduled to make $9.5 million in 2024-25. His decision to return means the Celtics now have Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Porzingis, Horford, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser under contract next season.

Boston is well stocked for its title defense.