It took utter desperation from the Mavericks and apparent disinterest from the Celtics to prevent a sweep in the NBA Finals.

Nonetheless, Skip Bayless believes the best team in the best-of-seven series isn’t the one with a 3-1 lead.

Bayless went on another Finals-related rant after Friday night’s boat race at American Airlines Center, where Dallas earned its first win of the series over Boston. The lopsided verdict prompted the “Undisputed” co-host to make a series of questionable takes on the NBA’s final two teams standings.

“I’m going to say it again: The Mavericks are better than the Celtics,” Bayless said in a video posted to X. “Luka (Doncic) and Kyrie (Irving) are obviously the two best scorers on the floor. The Mavericks are so, so much deeper than the Celtics, especially without (Kristaps) Porzingis. The Mavericks are crushing the Celtics on the backboards and in points in the paint.”

Bayless’ claims certainly were bold, and they might not have much runway. After a wakeup call on the road, the Celtics can close out the series and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy on their home floor Monday night.

However, knowing Bayless’ game, even a close-out victory in Game 5 might not be enough for him to admit Boston is better than Dallas.