Jaylen Brown keeps finding a way to match the moment for the Boston Celtics, particularly dominating around the rim with multiple highlight dunks and key blocks to start the NBA Finals.

The Celtics now head to Dallas where they hope to close out the series against the Mavericks, entering Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead. Without a true leading candidate for the award, who should be Finals MVP if the Celtics are able to finish the job?

Sam Jay believes Jaylen Brown has made his case to start the series.

The comedian stopped by the NESN studios this week and gave out this predication on the “Hold My Banner” podcast.

“When he turns on, no one’s gonna beat us,” Jay told NESN’s George Balekji. “He’s gonna be a dog. … If it keeps going this way, (the Finals MVP) is gonna be (Brown).”

Check out the full clip above and watch the full episode of “Hold My Banner” here.