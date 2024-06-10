Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic got the usual autograph requests as he exited the floor following his pregame warmup routine prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at TD Garden.

Some of the asks to steal a moment of Doncic’s time even came from Celtics fans. One young Celtics fan asked for a picture with Doncic and the Mavericks star obliged.

But Doncic probably wasn’t expecting what the kid said to him after snapping the picture.

“It’s still Celtics in four, though,” the fan said after thanking Doncic, per ESPN video. “You know it’s Celtics in four, right?”

Took a pic with Luka and still said Celtics in 4 😭 pic.twitter.com/kMpM1IVfSE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2024

Doncic did not offer a rebuttal before proceeding down the tunnel and back to the Mavericks locker room.

Doncic could use the fan thinking a sweep is on the horizon as motivation with the Mavericks in 1-0 series hole. Doncic and the Mavericks have been good about bouncing back in the playoffs with a 5-0 record following a loss.

Doncic, who scored a game-high 30 points but only dished out one assist in a 107-89 Game 1 loss, was listed as questionable heading into the game but it was revealed he would play about an hour prior to tip off.

That will give him the chance to help the Mavericks even the series and end any possibilities of a sweep, which is an idea currently on the mind of Celtics fans.