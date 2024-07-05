Red Sox star Jarren Duran had an All-Star-worthy campaign through the first half of the season, and he’s continued to be a staunch advocate for mental health.

That was displayed in NESN’s postgame show after the Duran delivered the walk-off hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in a June 24 matchup at Fenway Park. While the Boston outfielder spoke with NESN’s Jahmai Webster, he wore a T-shirt that read, “F*ck ‘Em.” The message is meant to be pro-mental health by sending a message to your “mental demons.”

However, on a column next to Duran’s locker in the Red Sox clubhouse is a warning in the form of a letter from MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. One page of the letter told the 27-year-old not to be seen wearing shirts with expletives on them, and it also featured a screenshot of Duran with Webster on NESN’s postgame broadcast.

“I’m not surprised because obviously, it’s bad words and bad language,” Duran told reporters before Thursday’s win against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. “It’s understandable. I’m glad they didn’t fine me. They just gave me a warning. If I ever hit a walk-off again, I’ll just take everything off so I don’t get in trouble.

“But that would be a fine I’d be happy to pay. I wouldn’t have a problem paying that fine because it’s just me wearing something that means a lot to me.”

Duran has been open about his mental health struggles, and it’s a message manager Alex Cora and Triston Casas also have backed, including when Chris Martin was placed on the injured list due to anxiety.

The sight of Duran changing his clothes live on an NESN broadcast could be a sight to see in the future if the Red Sox star continues his breakout campaign.