Jake DeBrusk landed a seven-year, $38.5 million payday with the Vancouver Canucks, officially ending the 27-year-old’s run with the Boston Bruins.

It was a hectic week of free agency for the Canucks, who invested over $50 million in finalizing their roster with trades and signings. Yet, prying away DeBrusk from Boston was atop Vancouver’s offseason to-do list, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic, who expanded on the organization’s bullish interest in signing the veteran winger.

“While Canucks brass loves the player and would’ve found a way to make it work if (Jake) Guentzel had made it to free agency, and been open to coming out West, the club was concerned with how adding a $9-$10 million cap hit to the books might impact the team’s balance,” Drance reported. “All along they preferred the younger, more affordable option of Jake DeBrusk to punch up their top-six forward group.

“… Multiple team sources indicated to The Athletic once the dust settled on Monday that one of the reasons Vancouver didn’t try to trade for Guentzel’s rights is that DeBrusk was their primary top-six forward target all along.”

DeBrusk played 80 games last season, totaling 19 goals and 21 assists before flipping the switch at the right time and leading the Bruins in points (11) and goals (five) in the playoffs. He’ll now join fellow Bruins departee’s Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort in Vancouver.