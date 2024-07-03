Why Kevin Millar Takes Credit For Jarren Duran’s Red Sox Surge

Jarren Duran is putting together a dynamically unique season for the Boston Red Sox.

With double-digit home runs, doubles and triples to go along with over 20 stolen bases, Duran is truly one of the more unique offensive talents in the sport. The Red Sox outfielder, while maybe not earning All-Star votes, is catching national attention, including from a former Boston champion.

NESN and MLB Network analyst Kevin Millar gave himself credit for believing in Duran’s growth and took time to break down the rise of the speedy Red Sox catalyst.

Jarren Duran just became the first @RedSox hitter in franchise history with at least 40 XBH and 20 SB prior to the All-Star break 🔥🔥



How much credit should @KMillar15 get for his success? 😂@SieraSantos | @Dempster46

“This is a guy you have to have on the field every day,” Millar shared on “Intentional Talk” on Wednesday. “The bonafide leadoff guy with some pop. That speed. That power. That combination. He’s turned himself into an unbelievable outfielder. … He’s starting to understand how good he is. This game’s played with confidence.”

Duran’s season stands out in Boston, hitting. 287 with a .848 OPS in 2024 for the Red Sox.

Duran still remains underappreciated across the sport as evidence by his lack of votes for the All-Star Game. This style of baseball should begin to appeal to a larger audience, particularly if this stretch and the Red Sox stay on schedule.