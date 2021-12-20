Dec. 20 College Football Betting Preview: Making Pick For Myrtle Beach Bowl Can ODU finish off its incredible comeback? by Mike Cole 59 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Here’s a quick betting preview for the college football bowl game action for Monday, Dec. 20.

Myrtle Beach Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET): Old Dominion vs. (-9) Tulsa, 53

One storyline to watch: Can Old Dominion finish off its incredible run?

The Monarchs won’t be confused for a football powerhouse, but they have the chance to put the finishing touches arguably the most successful campaign in program history, all things considered. It didn’t look that way to begin the season, though, as ODU started the year 1-6 before ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak to become bowl-eligible. The quest for the second bowl win in program history won’t be an easy one, though. Tulsa finished the season with a 6-6 record, but it played a far more difficult schedule than ODU, with the Golden Hurricane covering against Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Ohio State this season.

One trend to know: Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne is making his first career bowl appearance; first-time bowl coaches are 16-36-1 against the spread versus “veteran” coaches over the last six seasons, per VSiN.

Pick: Old Dominion +9.5

Tulsa probably had higher hopes than the Myrtle Beach Bowl, while Old Dominion — which didn’t play due to COVID last season — has plenty of motivation to end their incredible run with a bowl victory. Even without the perceived motivational edge, the Monarchs should be able to slow down the Tulsa offense, a unit that wasn’t particularly impressive this season. Tulsa ranked 88th in Football Outsiders’ OFEI rate and the passing offense isn’t especially explosive, which should play into ODU’s hands. The Monarchs keeping it close in a low-scoring game on a cool, breezy day in Myrtle Beach.