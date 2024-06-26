Oddsmakers Have Celtics Picking This Versatile Wing In NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off Wednesday, and the Celtics could use their first-round pick for the first time since 2020.

Of course, Boston traded away its picks to help build a championship roster that clinched Banner 18 this season. So fans aren’t too worried about the lack of draft resources, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens admitted that whoever gets drafted at No. 30 in this year’s draft likely won’t crack the rotation unless there’s a significant injury. However, there are always opportunities to stash players and let them develop in the G League with the Maine Celtics.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Ryan Dunn as the favorite to go 30th overall at +550. Bobi Klintman of the Australia National Basketball League is 9-1 to be selected 30th overall.

Dunn’s stock continued to increase heading into draft night, so it’s possible he might not fall to the Celtics. But the Virginia product is a versatile wing and his near 6-foot-8 frame allows him to defend multiple positions. The 21-year-old averaged over four combined blocks and steals per game in his sophomore season, which earned him a spot on the ACC All-Defensive team.

Stevens and his staff can go in multiple directions in the draft, including drafting LeBron James’ son Bronny James if he’s available. The 2024 NBA Draft class isn’t remarkable by any means, but there are enough role players who can help a championship-level Celtics team add depth around their superstars.