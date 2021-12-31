How Kirk Cousins’ COVID Diagnosis Affects Packers-Vikings Betting Line The ripple effect could extend beyond Sunday night by Mike Cole Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL betting market is fickle and fluid in a “normal” season. When you factor in a highly contagious virus, things get even crazier.

Such is the case right now, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant is responsible for a rapidly growing number of positive tests across the world of sports. The NFL is no different, and even with recent adjustments to COVID protocols, a poorly time positive test can throw a wrench into everything.

Just ask Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and as a result, he’ll miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Minnesota essentially has to win out to have any chance of postseason play, so that looks like a major long shot now.

For bettors, there are obvious adjustments, too. Congratulations to anyone who was able to get the Packers at a touchdown or less, as sportsbooks wasted little time in adjusting the point spread upon news of Cousins’ status breaking.

Multiple books moved the Packers from 6.5- or 7-point favorites to a consensus 13-point favorite for the “Sunday Night Football” showdown. Not only that, the total dipped from 46 to as low as 42.5 at some shops.

Placing Cousins on the COVID list wasn’t the only QB move the Vikings made Friday. Minnesota also activated Sean Mannion from the list, and it appears he’ll be in line to start vs. the Packers. Cousins has his critics, of course, but Mannion isn’t anywhere near the same class as Cousins.

Sean Mannion career stats: 45-74 (60.8%), 384 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT, 57.5 rating in 13 games (two starts).



With Lions next week, #Packers effectively just clinched the NFC’s top seed. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 31, 2021

The news likely affects more than just the Vikings, too. A lot of connected futures were still off the board Friday at noon ET, but this certainly affects the Packers, as well. Green Bay would clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC if it wins its final two games. After the Cousins-less Vikings on Sunday, the Packers play the lowly Lions in Week 17.

Having the top seed and forcing the conference to go through Green Bay in January could be huge for the Packers, theoretically improving their NFC and Super Bowl prospects while potentially hurting teams like Dallas and Tampa Bay.