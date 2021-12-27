NFL Week 17 Lines: Massive Bengals-Chiefs Showdown Must-See Matchup Of Slate Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow? Yes, please by Mike Cole 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The finish line is very much in sight for the 2021 NFL regular eason.

Week 17 is upon us, the week that typically has signaled the end of the regular season. With the expanded schedule, however, this is the penultimate week of the campaign, and with plenty of playoff spots still up for grabs, there’s still plenty of drama to see play out.

Perhaps no matchup offers more in that regard than the Kansas City Chiefs heading to Cincinnati to take on the upstart Bengals. KC wants to secure that top spot in the AFC, something the Bengals still have an outside chance to reach themselves. A statement win against the Chiefs this late in this season also would be a massive confidence booster for a Bengals team that looks like it’s on the verge of being a legitimate contender in the AFC for the next few years — at least.

Let’s get right into the Week 17 lines and totals from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

(-13) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 46.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-15.5) New England Patriots, 42.5

(-4.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 48.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-14) Buffalo Bills, 44

Las Vegas Raiders at (-7.5) Indianapolis Colts, 45.5

New York Giants at (-6) Chicago Bears, 38.5

Arizona Cardinals at (-5.5) Dallas Cowboys, 50

Miami Dolphins at (-3.5) Tennessee Titans, 41

Carolina Panthers at (-6.5) New Orleans Saints, 40

(-4) Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team, 45

Houston Texans at (-15) San Francisco 49ers, 44.5

Denver Broncos at (-6) Los Angeles Chargers, 45.5

(-3) Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 46.5

Detroit Lions at (-7.5) Seattle Seahawks, 43

Minnesota Vikings at (-6.5) Green Bay Packers, 48

MONDAY, JAN. 3

(-3) Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 41