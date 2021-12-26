Wait, One Bettor Placed How Much On Texans Moneyline Vs. Chargers?!
One bettor placed a $20,000 moneyline wager, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
The Houston Texans shocked NFL survivor league players, football fans and bettors alike Sunday with a convincing Week 16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium.
It seems like one bettor, though, either had the confidence in the Texans — or simply loved the fact Houston got up to +460 on the moneyline.
DraftKings Sportsbook shared following Houston’s 41-29 win how one bettor placed a $20,000 (!!) moneyline wager on the Texans to beat the Chargers. It paid out a noteworthy $112,000.
That wasn’t a common theme, however.
DraftKings Sportsbook revealed before the game that 95% of moneyline bets were placed on the Chargers, which accounted for 86% of the handle, or total money wagered. Bettors also took Los Angeles, who closed as a 10.5-point favorite, 88% of the time on the spread, which went for 80% of the total spread handle.