Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from PGA Championship DeChambeau was +10000 to win the event by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

Bryson DeChambeau’s return to the golf course will have to wait, as the former U.S. Open champion pulled out of the PGA Championship after playing a practice round Wednesday.

“I want to make a full return when I am 100% ready to compete at golf’s highest level,” DeChambeau posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. He has not competed on the tour since the Masters tournament, where he failed to make the cut.

DeChambeau is not the only notable name to be missing the tournament, as 2021 Champion Phil Mickelson withdrew from the event late last week. The 50-year old has been at the center of controversy recently due to his controversial comments regarding the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian financiers of a breakaway circuit.

At +10000 odds to win the event prior to his withdrawal, DeChambeau’s exit hasn’t shuffled much in terms of overall PGA Championship odds. DraftKings Sportsbook has Scottie Scheffler (+1100), Rory McIlroy (+1200) and Jordan Spieth (+1300) as the favorites to win the tournament as of Wednesday night.

