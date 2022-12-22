Massachusetts Will Launch In-Person Sports Betting Prior To Super Bowl Testing of software will begin Jan. 16, 2023 by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 hours ago

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission plans on launching retail sports betting in the state on Jan. 31, 2023.

Officials met Thursday to work out regulations that will impact the historic introduction of sports gambling in the state, per Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe.

“Massachusetts Gaming chair Cathy Judd-Stein and executive director Karen Wells outlined the steps necessary to meet the commission’s goal of beginning sports betting in the state?s three casinos in ‘late January,’ ” Silverman wrote Thursday. “Testing of the software used at point-of-sale kiosks and tellers will begin on Jan. 16. If the software passes muster, it will be paired with the hardware, then the retail setup will have to be verified. Next, the MGC will issue a certificate of operations for each of the casinos allowed to offer in-person betting — Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino, and MGM Springfield — on Jan. 27.

“Monday, Jan. 30 will be a ‘soft’ launch, with a commissioner on site at the casinos to make sure all systems are functioning before the launch on Jan. 31.”

This timeline is on schedule from how the MGC voted on Oct. 7. Governor Charlie Baker signed the measure into law on Aug. 10.

This sets up retail sports betting in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023. The commission hopes to maintain its self-imposed timeline and launch online sports betting before March, prior to the start of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.