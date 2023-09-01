Updated Betting Insights 2023 NFL Strength of Schedule by SportsGrid 46 Minutes Ago

As the 2023 NFL season kicks off, understanding a team’s strength of schedule is imperative, especially for those in the betting realm. Unlike the traditional method employed by the NFL and many major networks, which relies on the previous year’s win percentage, updating strength of schedule based on win totals offers a more accurate picture. These dynamic win totals provide a living representation of the teams, giving bettors a more informed perspective.

Why is Strength of Schedule Important?

Last season’s results underscore the importance of understanding strength of schedule. Notably, six of the seven teams with the easiest schedules advanced to the playoffs. On the flip side, of the 11 teams saddled with the most demanding schedules, only three surpassed their win total. This highlights the weight of strength of schedule when considering future market bets.

Having initially shared my findings on SportsGrid, the time has come for a crucial update.

Teams with Notably Harder Schedules:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield are leading the pack of teams witnessing a significant dip in the ease of their schedule. Their schedule has plummeted eight places, positioning them with the 10th most challenging lineup in the NFL.

Other teams facing stiffer competition include:

Teams Enjoying an Easier Schedule:

Shifting our focus to the NFC East, we see that the Giants, Cowboys, and Eagles have all benefited from a more manageable schedule. The Giants have notably risen in the ranks. While they face formidable NFC East rivals, they also match up against teams with declining win totals, like the Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Rams, and Raiders.

The top five teams relishing a more relaxed schedule since May are:

The Steelers and Seahawks are now in intriguing positions. With the latter possibly reclaiming their spot in the NFC West playoffs and the former making waves this preseason, a more manageable schedule might be the catalyst for a successful season.

Betting Odds Takeaway:

Bettors should always stay updated with the ever-evolving strength of schedule, which offers a vital tool for future market bets. As the 2023 season unfolds, it will be fascinating to see how these schedule shifts translate to on-field performances and, subsequently, the betting world.

