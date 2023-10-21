Bettors Flabbergasted By Referee Decision In Iowa-Minnesota

Cooper DeJean's effort was all for not

There are a number of college football bettors who had a win wiped off the board Saturday afternoon due to referee interference.

No, this isn’t a weird WWE angle. We’re serious.

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers got together for one of the most sickening matchups of the season Saturday. If you’re looking for a reason why we called the game sickening, just know the total was set at 30.5 — the lowest number in the history of betting.

Iowa was a 3.5-point favorite, and seemed to pull off a stunning cover with a punt return touchdown in the final minutes.

Iowa touchdown! Everybody but the offense bailing out Brian Ferentz once again!! pic.twitter.com/sPVk8s8PPL — Sidelines Sports Network? (@Sidelines_SN) October 21, 2023

It would all be for not, however.

Cooper DeJean, who seemingly had his second game-winning punt return of the season, was ruled to have called for a fair catch. The 20-year-old, who claims to have never called for a fair catch with his left hand, waived off teammates with his left hand before fielding the punt.

“Personally, I was not calling for a fair catch,” DeJean said following the game, per David Eickholt of CBS Sports.

The referees thought different, pulling points off the board and forcing Iowa’s horrific offense to come back onto the field. The result? Minnesota intercepted the ball three plays later to hold onto the win, and cover.

It’s a cold, cold world out there.