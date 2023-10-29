Giants-Jets Concludes As Special Kind Of Brutal Beat For Hosts

The 'hosts' had a 99.9% chance to win ... and lost

Just about everyone who attended, watched or gambled on the rivalry matchup between the “host” New York Giants and New York Jets were sent home drenched or concluded miserable.

But it served as a special kind of loss for the G-Men.

A Saquon Barkley 1-yard run on second-and-4 with 1:19 remaining gave the Giants a 99.9% chance of winning the game, per ESPN’s win probability. Ninety-nine point nine percent!

Incredibly, the Giants lost the game in overtime by a 13-10 verdict. Forty-one percent on the moneyline bets at BetMGM were on the Giants.

Giants kicker Graham Gano attempted a 35-yard field goal with 28 ticks left that would have given the hosts a six-point lead. He missed.

Then Zach Wilson and company picked up two consecutive 29-yard completions to set up Greg Zuerlein with a 35-yard boot to tie the game and send it to overtime. He converted. Then, given the Giants compiled -11 yards on three plays to start overtime, Gang Green needed merely a field goal to win it in the extra session and got it.

While Robert Saleh’s team won, the Jets failed to cover the 3-point spread. So all bettors who took the Giants +3 (36% of tickets) or Jets -3 (64% of tickets) walked away with nothing.