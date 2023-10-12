How Much Ex-Celtics’ NBA Finals Odds Dropped After Boston Exit It's not looking great for this crew by Gio Rivera 54 Minutes Ago

The Boston Celtics are well-positioned to once again contend for an NBA Finals title after a blockbuster-filled offseason.

On the flip side, now-former Celtics members are left in the dust, with some playing for competitive organizations while others aren’t. That’s a drastic, again for some, change in scenery after playing in the Eastern Conference finals and still favorited among all teams in the league to be right back in the championship conversation.

But that’s just the business side of the NBA.

So far, the Celtics are tied for the best finals odds (+380) — with the Milwaukee Bucks — among all teams, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Now, with just two weeks before Opening Night, here’s a look at where all of Boston’s offseason departees stand in early NBA Finals chit-chat:

— Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzles (+2400)

— Grant Williams, Dallas Mavericks (+2500)

— Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers (+50000)

— Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, Washington Wizards (+50000)

No surprises whatsoever.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks were the only contenders from the bunch last season, as will be the case yet again.

Evident through the offseason dumps of Kristaps Porzingis and Damian Lillard, the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers aren’t built to compete anytime soon. They both waived the almighty offseason white flag by parting ways with their most talented players in order to clear up salary cap space.

That’s not good news for those four now in Portland and Washington, however, it does create the possibility for a Smart or Williams return to Boston, against the Celtics, in the NBA Finals.