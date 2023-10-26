Is Now Time For Bruins Stanley Cup Bet Before Price Gets Worse?

The Boston Bruins are the only undefeated team in the Eastern Conference and one of only four teams in the NHL without a loss. Right now, you could put down $100 to win $1,700 if the Bruins win the Stanley Cup.

Even at popular shops like FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll find the Bruins priced at 14-1 ($100 wins you $1,400) with only seven teams ahead of them sporting shorter odds. Always remember to shop around for the best price, though, with the number as low as 10-1 in some spots.

With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both retiring in the offseason, along with trades that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks, coach Jim Montgomery has been vocal about testing different line combinations this season. We have seen that come to fruition already and clearly, the mix is working so far. But how long can we expect this winning form to last?

Todd Cordell, betting analyst at The Score, believes there’s a range of possibilities for Boston.

“I don’t see the Bruins as one of the Cup favorites (right now) but the floor and ceiling for them is still pretty high,” he said. “Although they lost a lot of firepower, they have actually been one of the league’s best teams at creating chances and expected goals at 5v5. Even factoring in a fairly soft schedule, that is encouraging.”

Former 2007 No. 2 overall pick James Van Riemsdyk has had a big role in creating those opportunities — behind just David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand in points through the first few weeks.

Not only does the data show encouraging play from the offense, but the numbers also tell the story in between the pipes and on the blue line. The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in hockey so far, just seven in six contests. Deja vu it is, as last season they led the NHL with just 2.12 goals allowed per game.

In three appearances each, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman rank within the top five for save percentage and top six in goals saved above expected (Swayman ranking second.) These numbers reflect what we saw last season, where Ullmark finished top two in both categories while Swayman finished in the top 10. They’re arguably one of the best goalie tandems in the NHL.

Sounds like a Stanley Cup-bound team, right? Well, Cordell says the difference between a Cup and an early end to the season could come down to one thing.

“I think the Bruins will need an upgrade down the middle if they really want to contend,” he said.

Despite the quality impact that rookie Matthew Poitras has made from the center position — quickly netting his first three NHL goals — Cordell thinks the Bruins will find the lack of depth to become a growing concern. Luckily, for the Bruins, they could potentially address that in the trade market.

I’d bet the Bruins to win it all now before their odds drop. If they’re able to get off to this kind of start with missing and moving pieces, there’s no telling just how dominant they could be in the postseason.